Roy Choi Purchases 10,002 Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 10,002 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,502.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,891.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Roy Choi bought 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE opened at $1.36 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

