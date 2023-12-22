Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $34.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rayonier by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

