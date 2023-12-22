Royal Bank of Canada Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $258.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.10.

Get Illumina alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.95. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.