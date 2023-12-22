RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

