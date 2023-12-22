Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 161 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.