Sapphire Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and $6,204.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,586,373,215 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,400,592 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

