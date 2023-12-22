Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.01

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.01 and traded as high as C$15.03. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 34,864 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.36 million. Analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.8554017 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.