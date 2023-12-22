SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $251.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

