Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million.

Shimmick Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $6.11 on Friday. Shimmick has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

