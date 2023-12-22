Shivani Stumpf Sells 2,841 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

