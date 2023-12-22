SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $167.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.60.

SITE stock opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

