Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $11.65. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 2,686 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.