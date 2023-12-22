SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 27,785 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $150.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

