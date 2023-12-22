SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) & SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SMA Solar Technology and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 584.23%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.16 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -1.00

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy.

Summary

SPI Energy beats SMA Solar Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.