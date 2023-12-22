Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after acquiring an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.