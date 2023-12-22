Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $134.00 Average PT from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Insider Activity at Splunk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

SPLK opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.43, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. Splunk has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.