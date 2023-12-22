Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $152.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after buying an additional 687,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

