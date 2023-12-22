Srini Koushik Sells 9,782 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $17,020.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 793,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Srini Koushik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.80 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 238.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.