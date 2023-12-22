Stelco (TSE:STL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to “Hold”

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.85 million.
Stelco Dividend Announcement
