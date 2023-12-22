Stifel Canada Downgrades Stelco (TSE:STL) to Hold

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.85 million.

