Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $44.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.21.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,390. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

