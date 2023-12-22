Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $105.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of ESAB opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $87.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. ESAB’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

