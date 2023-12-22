Stifel Nicolaus Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

