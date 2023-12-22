Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $237.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $212.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.