Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $153.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.91.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.