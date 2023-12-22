Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $123.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Lindsay stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

