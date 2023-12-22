Stifel Nicolaus Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $469.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $436.00 to $469.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $470.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.19 and its 200-day moving average is $432.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $471.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,623,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,036,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

