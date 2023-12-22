Stifel Nicolaus Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $238.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $216.43 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

