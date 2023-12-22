StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.