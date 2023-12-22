StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
NYSE LGL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.