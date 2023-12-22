StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,077,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $10,846,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $8,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 778,972 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

