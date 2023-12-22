StockNews.com Lowers Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a market cap of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $145.86 and a twelve month high of $193.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.35%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

