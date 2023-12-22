Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $296.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.31. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $237.47 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.