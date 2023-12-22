Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.88

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and traded as high as $21.69. Sumitomo shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 14,065 shares traded.

Sumitomo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

