Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE SUI opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.