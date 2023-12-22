SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,065 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SunOpta worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STKL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. DA Davidson began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.33 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

