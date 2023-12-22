Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

