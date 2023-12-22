T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $154.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

