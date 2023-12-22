T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $154.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

