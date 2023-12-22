Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 6,403 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,315 shares of company stock valued at $407,348. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

