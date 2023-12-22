TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.36

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and traded as high as $47.56. TDK shares last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 14,815 shares changing hands.

TDK Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

