Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 237.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $426.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

