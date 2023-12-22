Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.99. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 264,618 shares.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1592 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

