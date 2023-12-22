Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Tern shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,237,372 shares traded.

Tern Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.59.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

