Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

