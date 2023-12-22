Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $254.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day moving average is $247.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

