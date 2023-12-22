The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $297.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

