The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.56. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 74,540 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
