The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.56. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 74,540 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.