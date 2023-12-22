The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $52.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.62.

C opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

