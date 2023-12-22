The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $151.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

